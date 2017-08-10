Liam Gallagher has laid into his brother and former bandmate once again, this time accusing Noel of being a “working class traitor”.

As members of Oasis, the two were once synonymous with the Britpop movement, but it seems Liam is unimpressed with Noel’s celebrity lifestyle in recent years.

Barry Brecheisen via Getty Images Liam Gallagher and some maracas

Later in the interview, Liam suggested that Noel “stitched him up” so he could pursue his own solo career, claiming: “I was the one left to carry the fuckin’ blame [for Oasis’s split], and that’s it.

Richard Isaac/Rex/Shutterstock Noel in concert last month

Liam was recently on the warpath when he accused Noel of skipping the One Love Manchester benefit concert to go on holiday.

The concert’s organisers eventually stepped in to defend Noel, pointing out that they never actually invited him to take part, admitting they were “dismayed” by the backlash the High-Flying Birds singer had found himself at the centre of.

A spokesperson added: “We were extremely pleased when, last week, Noel not only gave his blessing for us to use his songs, but also told us that he was donating his royalties from ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ to the fund. Let’s keep the positivity please.”

