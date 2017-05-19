It might all be happy families in Liam Payne and Cheryl’s household these days, but the ex-One Direction star has revealed it almost wasn’t to be.

The 23-year-old has admitted his girlfriend tried to end their relationship in a phone call, but he persuaded her to stick it out.

Aurelien Meunier via Getty Images Cheryl and Liam

Speaking to The Sun’s Bizarre Life podcast, Liam says the call inspired a song on his forthcoming solo album.

Luckily, it all worked out in the end, and Cheryl, 33, gave birth to the couple’s first child, Bear, in March.

Liam also revealed that he wanted to name their son Arthur, but eventually caved in to Cheryl’s unusual choice.

Mark Robert Milan via Getty Images

Liam added that their new arrival already has a nickname, saying: “We do we call him Cub sometimes. It is true, which makes me daddy Bear and we all eat porridge in the morning and mine’s too soft!”

Venturelli via Getty Images

And the loved-up couple are in no hurry to walk down the aisle just yet.

However, earlier this week Liam sparked rumours that he and Cheryl had secretly wed after he referred to her as his “wife” during a live interview on US radio.

He told Sirius FM: “I left my wife and child at home and I was straight out to In-N-Out Burger.”

Hmmm.

