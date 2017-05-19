It might all be happy families in Liam Payne and Cheryl’s household these days, but the ex-One Direction star has revealed it almost wasn’t to be.
The 23-year-old has admitted his girlfriend tried to end their relationship in a phone call, but he persuaded her to stick it out.
Speaking to The Sun’s Bizarre Life podcast, Liam says the call inspired a song on his forthcoming solo album.
He said: “There’s one song that is basically a phone call that happened between me and her when she was about to let it go.
“This is a long time ago. And it’s basically me trying to cling on and say: ‘No, no, no it’s all going to work out, don’t worry about it, give it time.’”
Luckily, it all worked out in the end, and Cheryl, 33, gave birth to the couple’s first child, Bear, in March.
Liam also revealed that he wanted to name their son Arthur, but eventually caved in to Cheryl’s unusual choice.
He recalls: “I said to her, ‘Look, you gave birth to him, at the end of the day you carried him around for nine months, I think you have the right to choose the name.’
“So she chose Bear because she wanted a name that when he left the room that people would always remember and I think that’s true.”
Liam added that their new arrival already has a nickname, saying: “We do we call him Cub sometimes. It is true, which makes me daddy Bear and we all eat porridge in the morning and mine’s too soft!”
And the loved-up couple are in no hurry to walk down the aisle just yet.
He explains: “I see marriage as more of a religious thing and I’m not really a religious person, so I know it’s not really on the cards for me at the moment.
“So no not yet. We have a baby together — you know our love for each other can’t be more serious so it is what it is I guess.”
However, earlier this week Liam sparked rumours that he and Cheryl had secretly wed after he referred to her as his “wife” during a live interview on US radio.
He told Sirius FM: “I left my wife and child at home and I was straight out to In-N-Out Burger.”
Hmmm.