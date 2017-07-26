Liam Payne took to social media to debut his new hairstyle and Cheryl loves it.
The former One Direction singer, who has recently embarked on a solo career in the music industry, showed off his (slightly) shorter ’do on Instagram.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday 25 July, Payne shared a snap with his millions of followers.
“Fresh cuts,” Payne wrote, followed by an emoji.
Payne’s girlfriend Cheryl was quick to give it her seal of approval on social media.
“Love it,” Cheryl commented, followed by a heart-eyed emoji.
It may not be a drastic change, but Payne’s fans have taken to social media to tell him how much they love it too.
“It’s so cool,” one Instagram user commented.
“Love your new haircut,” another posted.