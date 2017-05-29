A new song criticising Prime Minister Theresa May has rocketed up the music charts less than two weeks before the General Election.

‘Liar Liar’ by Captain Ska was released on Friday and by Monday had risen to number two on the influential iTunes singles chart.

The song features soundbites from May, alongside lyrics including: “She’s a liar liar, you can’t trust her, no, no, no.”

A version of ‘Liar Liar’ was released in 2010, with a new edition recorded for the 2017 election. A video for the re-released song on YouTube includes statistics on UK poverty levels and references to school and police cuts.

Watch the video, below.