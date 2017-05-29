A new song criticising Prime Minister Theresa May has rocketed up the music charts less than two weeks before the General Election.
‘Liar Liar’ by Captain Ska was released on Friday and by Monday had risen to number two on the influential iTunes singles chart.
The song features soundbites from May, alongside lyrics including: “She’s a liar liar, you can’t trust her, no, no, no.”
A version of ‘Liar Liar’ was released in 2010, with a new edition recorded for the 2017 election. A video for the re-released song on YouTube includes statistics on UK poverty levels and references to school and police cuts.
Watch the video, below.
“We all know politicians like telling lies,” the song continues. “Big ones, little ones, porky pies.
“Saying they’re strong and stable won’t disguise, we’re still being taken for a ride.”
Captain Ska is a seven-piece band which describes its genre as “new wave political music”.
Jake, a member of Captain Ska, who chooses not to provide his last name, told HuffPost: “The 2010 release has kind of been around for a while and I ended up getting so many messages to remix it I thought I’d do it.
“It’s overwhelming to be at number two now, we’re all freelance session musicians in London, so we’re totally amazed by it.
“Original music, and especially political music, doesn’t have traction any more. Everyone is totally over the moon with it.”
All proceeds from the song between 26 May and 8 June will be split between food banks around the UK and The People’s Assembly Against Austerity, the track’s supporters.
Despite the success, however, UK radio stations are yet to include the song as part of their chart music round-ups.