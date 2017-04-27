Lib Dems And Greens Form Anti-Tory Progressive Alliance In Brighton

A loose progressive alliance is emerging ahead of the general election, after the Lib Dems decided not to stand against Caroline Lucas in Brighton Pavilion.

The Green Party leader has a 7,967 majority in the seaside constituency and the local Lib Dem party voted on Wednesday evening not to get in the way of her being re-elected.

Lucas welcomed the move and said she would be working with Tim Farron’s party to fight the “extreme Brexit” being pursued by Theresa May.

In return, the Greens have decided not to stand in neighbouring Brighton Kemptown in an attempt to help Labour oust the sitting Tory MP Simon Kirby who has a slim 690 majority over Jeremy Corbyn’s party.