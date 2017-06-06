Heidi Klum has teamed up with Lidl to create a ‘high end, yet affordable’ fashion collection, which launches on Monday 18 September.

The supermodel has helped to design a range that is ‘accessible for everyone’, according to the German supermarket.

The businesswoman has already made a name for herself as a designer with her successful self-titled lingerie and swimwear collections.

“Lidl is known for making quality products at affordable prices and I’m proud to partner with them on this fashion collaboration,” Klum said.

“I had so much fun designing the pieces in this collection and can’t wait for you to see it. I hope you love it as much as I do!”