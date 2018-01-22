Facebook has announced sweeping changes to the way content will be shown on your News Feed, meaning you will see less articles and videos from publishers.

For many, News Feed is exactly that, an easy and digestible way to see the day’s news and read the journalism that you trust, without having to search around the rest of the internet.

However, if you want to keep seeing content from publishers in your News Feed, there’s a quick and easy way to make sure that all your favourite news sources appear as soon as you open the app.

I want to see my favourite news sources back in News Feed

1. Click on the three dots next to News Feed on the left-hand side of Facebook’s homepage. Click Edit Preferences.