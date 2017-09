Did the tower's refurbishment fuel the rapid spread of the fire?

A refurbishment of the building, managed by the Kensington and Chelsea Tennant Management Organisation, was carried out by the contractor Rydon.The £8.6 million project was completed last year, and included encasing the building in an aluminium wall cladding.Residents told HuffPost UK they saw the fire follow the cladding as it gutted the building. It was reportedly done to make the building look more a nearby school. One resident told Channel 4 News it was installed only to "stop it being an eyesore for rich people". The BBC has reported the cladding was also used on other buildings hit by fires around the world, and its polyethylene - or plastic - core is less fireproof than alternatives.This was followed by a Times investigation that found the difference in cost between flammable panels allegedly used on the building and non-flammable panels was £2 per each, or an extra £5,000 more to clad Grenfell Tower. The United States has also banned the type of cladding that was apparently used, it said.The refurbishment was not, however, purely cosmetic. A 2012 planning application says it was intended to help keep the flats insulated, reduce the noise inside them and improve ventilation within the building.Speaking to the media on Thursday, London mayor Sadiq Khan said the refurbishment was one of the issues the inquiry would have to address.