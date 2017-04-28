We’re finally here. After six exhausting weeks of ‘Line of Duty’, tonight at 9pm is when - we hope - we sit down, turn on BBC One and discover the identity of Balaclava Man, how he is connected to Roz Huntley, what happened that fateful night she went calling on her colleague Tim Ifield, and how is this is all connected to the wider net of corruption helmed by ‘H’, whoever he may be.

Writer Jed Mercurio has a history of not making it easy for his viewers, and actors Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Patrick Baladi have all given different answers when pressed on the outcome of the complex plot.

So, until tonight at 9pm, we’re on our own, with - for the final time - these burning questions...

1. The limb! From the moment Roz Huntley collapsed and her medical care was taken out of her control, the writing was on the wall for her wound, but will there be a final twist to this personal disaster? Was Nick Huntley genuinely forced to save his wife’s life, or did he have very evil intention?

2. Of course, gruesomeness aside, this disastrous turn of events does mean Roz’s wound, and its connection to her apparent victim, are no longer in evidence. Will AC-12 ever discover it was there in the first place?

3. Meanwhile, would a patient of such serious surgery really be wandering around at home, arguing with her husband, causing mayhem, only hours afterwards? And why isn’t anybody mentioning it?