’Line Of Duty’ star Martin Compston has dropped a massive hint about the identity of ‘Balaclava Man’, ahead of Sunday’s (30 April) finale. Fans are hotly anticipating the episode, which will see the assailant finally unmasked, and hopefully reveal the connection he has to corrupt officer DCI Roz Huntley.

BBC

BBC Just who is Balaclava Man?

Adrian Dunbar, who plays AC-12 chief Ted Hastings, previously teased fans with a theory about the dubious ACC Hilton. Asked about the conflict between police chiefs Hastings and Hilton, Adrian told TV & Satellite Week magazine: “What Hilton is a part of hasn’t been entirely resolved and we aren’t sure if Ted knows more about that. Those things may turn out to be red herrings, though.” A trailer for the series finale revealed there will be a final shoot-out at the head-quarters of AC-12, but it remains unclear who they are standing off against.

BBC The net is closing in on Roz Huntley

The net is also seen closing in on DCI Roz Huntley, who has framed her husband Nick for the murder of Tim Ifield, as AC-12 continue to try and get to the bottom of her deception. Elsewhere, the forensic team is also seen on the scene of a fresh discovery - could Balaclava Man have struck again? ‘Line Of Duty’ concludes on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One. You can catch up on the series so far on BBC iPlayer.