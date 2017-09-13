All Sections
    13/09/2017 13:53 BST

    Boy Gets More Than He Bargained For When He Agreed To Go On A Plane Ride

    Bless 😂

    Parents love encouraging their children to be brave and not to turn down once-in-a-lifetime opportunities or experiences.

    But one ten-year-old boy got a little more than he bargained for when he volunteered to be a passenger on a plane ride

    The anonymous boy, who is riding in the second seat of a light aircraft (and having his reaction filmed by an in-seat camera) is doing really well until the plane makes a sharp turning aerobatic manoeuvre.

    10 year old child turns 53 within a few seconds 

    The video, posted on Imgur, shows the boy feeling the full impact of the G-force, he looks a little queasy, and his poor face morphs into all kinds of shapes.

    Needless to say, we’re not sure he’ll be getting on another plane any time soon.

    Conversations