Parents love encouraging their children to be brave and not to turn down once-in-a-lifetime opportunities or experiences.
But one ten-year-old boy got a little more than he bargained for when he volunteered to be a passenger on a plane ride
The anonymous boy, who is riding in the second seat of a light aircraft (and having his reaction filmed by an in-seat camera) is doing really well until the plane makes a sharp turning aerobatic manoeuvre.
The video, posted on Imgur, shows the boy feeling the full impact of the G-force, he looks a little queasy, and his poor face morphs into all kinds of shapes.
Needless to say, we’re not sure he’ll be getting on another plane any time soon.