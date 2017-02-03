All Sections
    03/02/2017 10:06 GMT

    Little Girl Won't Stop Crying Until She's Handed A Glass Of Red Wine And We Can Totally Relate

    🍷🍷🍷

    We all know that feeling on a Friday night when nothing will satisfy you as much as a large glass of red will.

    This little girl has come to that realisation a tad too early as the sight of booze was the only thing that managed to calm her cries.

    Her dad tried everything else any toddler would normally like when they’re crying, including milk and food. 

    Facebook

    But nothing made her as happy as that glass of wine.

    Facebook

    Thankfully just the sight of wine cheered her up, rather than actually drinking it. Can’t say we feel the same. 

    Her dad Rafael Aybar shared the video on Facebook on 29 January and it was viewed 14 million times in just four days.

    Conversations