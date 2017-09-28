'Coronation Street' Pays A Fitting Tribute To Liz Dawn With Montage Of Her Best Moments

‘Coronation Street’ paid a fitting tribute to late star Liz Dawn on Wednesday (27 September) night.

As well as dedicating an episode to her - the first to air since her death - bosses also showed a special montage of her character Vera Duckworth’s finest moments.

It featured highlights from her three decades on the cobbles, including many memorable scenes between Vera and husband Jack.

ITV 'Coronation Street' aired a montage of Liz Dawn's best moments

A continuity announcer said prior to the sop airing: “Tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street is dedicated to Liz Dawn, who sadly passed away earlier this week.”

The family of the actress announced news of her death at the age of 77 in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Liz left the soap in 2008 after 34 years for health reasons, suffering with the lung condition, emphysema.

Many members of the ‘Coronation Street’ cast past and present have paid tribute to Liz, including Rita Tanner actress Barbara Knox, who praised her “comic timing”.

ITV Bosses dedicated Wednesday's episode to her

‘Corrie’ legend Julie Goodyear, who played the iconic Bet Lynch, sent her “sincere condolences” to Liz’s family.

Samia Longchambon also remembered her “close friend” as “one of the most funny, kind and genuine people I have ever known.”

Coronation Street’s Executive Producer, Kieran Roberts also paid tribute, saying: “Liz Dawn was a true Coronation Street legend, a brilliant actor and a wonderful person. Everyone lucky enough to have worked with Liz during her thirty-four years playing Corrie icon Vera Duckworth will remember her with huge affection.”

