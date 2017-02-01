Four patients with complete locked-in syndrome have finally been able to communicate with those around them. Doctors at the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering in Geneva, Switzerland have used a groundbreaking new system which closely monitors the brain and allows the patients to answer questions with either “Yes” or “No”. They were then able to hold simple conversations with the patients. For many of them this will be the first time they’ve been able to communicate with the outside world for years.

Wyss Center The BCI technique in the study used near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) combined with electroencephalography (EEG) to measure blood oxygenation and electrical activity in the brain.

The trial examined patients with complete locked-in syndrome a condition where patients are even unable to move their eyes. By using a non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) however the doctors were actually able to measure responses based on the blood oxygen levels in the brain. What makes these findings so impressive is that previously many believed those with complete locked-in were incapable of the goal directed thinking in order to provide answers to questions.

Wyss Center