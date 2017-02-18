All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    18/02/2017 13:24 GMT | Updated 18/02/2017 14:39 GMT

    London Fashion Week 2017: Winnie Harlow Was The Perfect Choice To Lead Matty Bovan's Divine AW17 Collection

    That makeup though.

    When one of our favourite emerging designers - Matty Bovan - worked with one of our favourite models - Winnie Harlow - only one thing was going to happen.

    This amazing awesomeness at London Fashion Week.

    Rex

    Last year, Bovan was feted after being hand-picked by Fashion East as the sole newcomer to their London Fashion Week catwalk. Since graduating from Central Saint Martins last year, the 26-year-old designer has worked with Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs and Miu Miu; he has also been mentored by the one and only Katie Grand.

    Bovan has always been a champion of model diversity, and this year’s show which featured the most divine layering of prints, colours and textures isn’t any different. 

    Here’s a quick peek at some of the ladies backstage: 

    Big things were expected this year at Fashion East’s AW17 show. After his show last year, he said: “I wanted it to say ‘I’m here’ — I am here. I am H-E-R-E — here!”

    He certainly is.

    • Rex
    • Rex
    • Rex
    • Rex
    • Rex
    • Rex
    • Rex
    • Rex
    • Rex
    •
      Poorna Bell Poorna Bell, Executive Editor and Global Lifestyle Head of HuffPost UK
    MORE:styleLondon Fashion Weekdiversitywomen's fashionlfwmatty bovanfashion for allWinnie Harlow

    Conversations