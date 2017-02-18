When one of our favourite emerging designers - Matty Bovan - worked with one of our favourite models - Winnie Harlow - only one thing was going to happen.

Last year, Bovan was feted after being hand-picked by Fashion East as the sole newcomer to their London Fashion Week catwalk. Since graduating from Central Saint Martins last year, the 26-year-old designer has worked with Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs and Miu Miu; he has also been mentored by the one and only Katie Grand.

Bovan has always been a champion of model diversity, and this year’s show which featured the most divine layering of prints, colours and textures isn’t any different.

Here’s a quick peek at some of the ladies backstage: