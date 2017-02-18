When one of our favourite emerging designers - Matty Bovan - worked with one of our favourite models - Winnie Harlow - only one thing was going to happen.
This amazing awesomeness at London Fashion Week.
Last year, Bovan was feted after being hand-picked by Fashion East as the sole newcomer to their London Fashion Week catwalk. Since graduating from Central Saint Martins last year, the 26-year-old designer has worked with Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs and Miu Miu; he has also been mentored by the one and only Katie Grand.
Bovan has always been a champion of model diversity, and this year’s show which featured the most divine layering of prints, colours and textures isn’t any different.
Here’s a quick peek at some of the ladies backstage:
Big things were expected this year at Fashion East’s AW17 show. After his show last year, he said: “I wanted it to say ‘I’m here’ — I am here. I am H-E-R-E — here!”
He certainly is.
