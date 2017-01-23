All Sections
    23/01/2017 15:24 GMT

    London Fashion Week Dates, Designers And Schedule Confirmed For February 2017

    These are the designers you need to look out for.

    The LFW AW17 schedule has been officially confirmed by the British Fashion Council.

    From Friday 17 to Tuesday 21 February, over 70 designers will showcase their autumn/winter 2017 collections in a series of shows and presentations.

    London Fashion Week will return to the BFC Showspace at the Brewer Street car park in Soho for the third year running.

    Tristan Fewings via Getty Images
    A model poses backstage at Ryan Lo runway show during London Fashion Week SS17. The designer will return for AW17 on Saturday 18 February.

    Highlights include Molly Goddard’s second ever Fashion Week catwalk, following on from her successful first show in September.

    Men’s fashion followers should keep an eye out for the Burberry, Julien Macdonald, Teatum Jones and Margaret Howell shows, featuring both menswear and womenswear lines.

    Plus, our personal faves Sophia Webster, House of Holland, Shrimps, and Charlotte Olympia will all be returning to the runway.

    You can view the full schedule for LFW autumn/winter 2017 here.

