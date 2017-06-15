The first victim of the Grenfell Tower fire has been named as Syrian refugee Mohammad Alhajali.

The 23-year-old came to Britain from his war-torn home in Daraa, Syria, three years ago. He was separated from his brother Omar, 25, as they tried to flee the fire. Omar is understood to be recovering in hospital.

Abdulaziz Almashi, a family friend and co-founder of the UK-based Syrian Solidarity Campaign said Mohammad had remained trapped for two hours in his 14th floor flat, with firefighters unable to reach floors above the 13th.