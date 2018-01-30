London has now reached its annual air pollution limit less than a month into the new year. European Union rules - and UK law - state that monitoring stations are allowed to exceed hourly limits of 200 micrograms of NO2 [nitrogen dioxide] per cubic metre of air just 18 times in a year.

Today, Brixton Road in Lambeth recorded its 18th breach marking the official limit for the entire year. This is actually a significant improvement on previous years. Last year London broke the limit for the year in just five days while the capital as a whole has consistently broken its own limits on air quality for the last five years. To try and tackle the air pollution crisis that’s currently facing the capital, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has introduced a number of tough new measures including the T-charge which charges the most polluting types of car that wish to drive through the city. Other actions include introducing new greener busses on routes that are classed as particularly dangerous air pollution hotspots including Putney. This has reportedly led to a 90% drop in the harmful emissions since their introduction.