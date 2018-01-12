Securing Access To The Single Market Is Crucial To Fixing London's Housing Crisis

Our country and our capital are both firmly in the grip of a housing crisis. Londoners in particular are suffering at the hands of an affordability crisis which stems from years of failure to build enough genuinely affordable homes – with a market now totally reliant on expensive new housing that is way out of the reach of the vast majority of Londoners.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and I have made building more genuinely affordable homes to buy and rent one of our top priorities. Over the last 18 months, we have begun to invest £3.15billion in new genuinely affordable homes, and Sadiq has used his planning powers to rewrite the rules and step in and take proactive action wherever necessary to boost the level of affordable housing across the city.

But there can be no avoiding the fact that to build these new homes and the infrastructure to support them, our city – and indeed our country – desperately need thousands of skilled labourers and homebuilders.

Yet new independent research published by the Mayor today reveals the potential impact of a no-deal hard Brexit - with a warning there could be as many as 43,000 fewer construction jobs in the UK over the course of the next decade, than there would be if we proceeded with the status quo. The analysis, commissioned by the Mayor and carried out by leading economic analysts Cambridge Econometrics, showed there could be 5,000 fewer construction jobs in the capital – at a time when in London we desperately need to boost affordable homebuilding to tackle the housing crisis.