Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the capital today to celebrate London Pride. A joyous carnival atmosphere prevailed, 50 years after homosexuality was decriminalised in the UK. But there were some negative sentiments, reserved mainly for the Democratic Unionist Party, now in a controversial Parliamentary pact with the Tories. Most visible was this absolutely giant balloon-adorned banner.

The best bit of #londonpride2017 was when people came together to say the DUP was shit and the Conservatives were twats for uniting w/ them pic.twitter.com/ag37EXMLH4 — Dadbadook 🌹 (@Swoocetoot) July 8, 2017

It became the centrepiece of a number of social media posts.

A post shared by Yasmin Saoirse (@yasminsaoirse) on Jul 8, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Owen Jones even took time out to pose under it.

A substantial part of the march at one point dedicated a chant to the Northern Ireland party.

we marched down Oxford st to #LondonPride "No DUP No May, They're racist, sexist, anti gay"! #lovehappenshere #Pride2017 Pride is a protest! pic.twitter.com/AmDq1ccglt — Movement for Justice (@followMFJ) July 8, 2017

Individuals also made their opinions very clear.

With our moronic PM making deals with DUP homophobes today is about being proud and very very loud. Happy pride London have a ball x pic.twitter.com/82WQYk0HTk — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) July 8, 2017

There also ire directed at Prime Minister Theresa May whose pre-recorded speech paying tribute to Pride was played at the event as well as being posted to her official social media accounts.

The absolute stones of Theresa May making a speech at #LondonPride only weeks after aligning with the DUP 😒😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/G18kHVTYVH — James Bainbridge (@JimBainbridge94) July 8, 2017

PA Wire/PA Images

Lol is this statement propped up by the DUP because if not I want my £1.5billion back https://t.co/jYCwIk3Sk3 — Jack Monroe (@MxJackMonroe) July 8, 2017

Elsewhere, a gloriously polite zero-tolerance approach to homophobia on the day was displayed typified by this response to a Mr Paul Rimmer.

Today we march to celebrate how far we've come and for all those across the world who still aren't allowed to be themselves #PrideInLondon pic.twitter.com/HjtD0NcN3g — Wayne Dhesi 🏳️‍🌈 (@WayneDavid81) July 8, 2017

Sodomy is an Abomination to God.Either we Repent or God will hand our Home over to Islam & we will be cleansed by the Sword. — Paul Rimmer (@PaulPdr1962) July 8, 2017

And in the interests of balance here is a picture of anti-Pride protestors.

Great day out for #londonpride2017🏳️‍🌈 but it didn't pass without its protesters 😂 pic.twitter.com/ToQNGEyj8X — 🧀 NYcheesy 🧀 (@NYcheesy) July 8, 2017

Politics aside, one very different group who couldn’t be given enough praise were the members of the emergency services who responded to recent terror attacks and the Grenfell fire disaster.

They were among the thousands making their way through the city as the march set off on Saturday afternoon. Staff from the Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade were nominated to launch the parade after helping in response to recent tragic events in the capital, organisers said.

Neil Hall / Reuters Traffic cop.

They joined flag bearers representing countries around the world, including those where it is still illegal to be LGBT Plus. More than 26,000 people were estimated to be taking part in the parade, which began north of Oxford Circus on Regent Street, watched by a which was expected to number around one million. The parade, taking a 1.4 mile (2.3km) route through the city, comes after what is believed to be the world’s largest Pride festival, with over 100 events having taken place since Saturday June 24.

Even the police getting into the spirit at #londonpride2017 pic.twitter.com/yHTf6SZSHX — Lucy Thomas (@lucycthomas) July 8, 2017

The large-scale event is taking place as the country’s threat level remains at severe, with police warning people to be vigilant as they enjoy the celebrations. The Met said it is involved in high visibility police patrols, including both armed and unarmed officers, as well as plain clothes officers. The march is also marking 50 years since the Sexual Offences Act 1967, which decriminalised homosexuality in England and Wales. In a message released ahead of the parade Mrs May, who is currently in Germany at the G20, reiterated the UK’s pledge to encourage other countries to ensure equal rights for all, regardless of sexual orientation, and to take a stand against hate crime at home. She said: “Around the world, cruel and discriminatory laws still exist – some of them directly based on the very laws which were repealed in this country 50 years ago.