Theresa May’s attempt to honour London Pride has fallen flat in light of her voting record on gay rights and the Tory’s controversial Parliamentary deal with the DUP.
In a video posted to Twitter, the Prime Minister described the event as a “joyful celebration of our values of freedom, tolerance and equality”.
She added: ”That’s why this year’s theme - ‘Love happens here’ couldn’t be more appropriate. It captures perfectly the warmth of this wonderful city and its people.
“Whenever we face difficulties - as individuals, as communities or as a couple - the way to overcome them is by standing together in mutual support and solidarity.”
But some took issue with her statement, particularly as the Tories are now heavily reliant on Northern Ireland’s DUP to push through legislation after May’s disastrous General Election result.
The DUP’s opposition to to gay marriage is well documented but instances of individual members’ attitudes towards the LGBT+ community are wirth highlighting.
The son of the party’s founder Ian Paisley Jr, has called homosexuality “immoral, offensive and obnoxious” and said he was “repulsed” by gays and lesbians.
The party once ran a campaign called “Save Ulster from Sodomy”.
Current party leader, Arlene Foster, said in 2016: “I could not care less what people get up to in terms of their sexuality, that’s not a matter for me – when it becomes a matter for me is when people try to redefine marriage.”
In 2013 a DUP Assembly Member, Tom Buchanan, told children at a school that homosexuality is “an abomination”.
Other people also highlighted May’s and the Tory party’s voting record on gay rights.
According to TheyWorkForYou.com..
- Theresa May voted against reducing the age of consent for homosexual acts from eighteen to sixteen bringing equality to the the law affecting heterosexual and homosexual acts.
- Voted no on Adoption and Children Bill — Suitability Of Adopters
- Was absent for a vote on Local Government Bill — Maintain Prohibition on Promotion of Homosexuality (Section 28)
- Was absent for a vote on Gender Recognition Bill — Allow Marriages to Remain Valid If They Become a Same Sex Marriage
- Voted yes on Civil Partnership Bill [Lords]
- Was absent for a vote on Equality Act (Sexual Orientation) Regulations
- Voted in favour of allowing same sex couples to marry.
- Voted to enable the courts to deal with proceedings for the divorce of, or annulment of the marriage of, a same sex couple.
- Voted to make same sex marriage available to armed forces personnel outside the UK.
There was also concern for her bookshelf.
This year marks the 45th anniversary of Pride in London and is expected to be bigger and better than ever before.
The first London Pride was held in 1972, with 2,000 LGBT people attending. These days it attracts more than 750,000 people.
The full text of May’s video is as follows:
Over many years, the LGBT+ community has demonstrated the truth of that statement.
This year marks 50 years since Parliament repealed the law which criminalised homosexuality in England and Wales.
This and other historic changes were brought about by the courage and determination of generations of LGBT+ people who fought to change the prevailing views of their time and gain the rights and respect which should always have been theirs.
The anniversary shows us how far we’ve come as a society, but also reminds us how much still remains to be done.
Around the world cruel and discriminatory laws still exist, some of them based on the very laws which were repealed in this country 50 years ago.
So the UK has a responsibility to stand up for the values and to promote the rights of LGBT+ people internationally.
That’s why we will continue to stand up for human rights, challenging at the highest political levels governments that criminalise homosexuality or violence and discrimination against LGBT+ people.
And here at home too, we must continue to stand up for true equality and respect for everyone, right across our United Kingdom.
We must stamp out homophobic bullying in schools and drive down homophobic and transphobic hate crime.
We need to do all we can to build a country which works for everyone, where people of all backgrounds are free to be themselves and fulfil their potential.
So as London once again sends a proud and positive message to the world, I wish everyone a fantastic Pride.