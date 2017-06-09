One of the most extreme political entities in the British Isles, the 8 MPs of the DUP, is to wag the tail of Mrs May's minority Government — Jon Snow (@jonsnowC4) June 9, 2017

Here are five reasons that’s incredibly worrying: 1) Mervyn Storey

Mark Winter via Getty Images Mervyn Storey.

Mervyn Storey is the Chair of the DUP’s Education Committee. He is also a member of the Caleb Foundation that believes, amongst other things, that the Earth is less than 10,000 years old despite the fact that it is most certainly not. Disregarding science and reason, ‘Young Earthers’ as they’re known, subscribe to the literal interpretation of the Book of Genesis, that the planet was created by God in six days.

Just seen someone describe the DUP manifesto as "basically just the bible, with fortnightly bin collections"

Too real #ge2017 — Smol Peltzo (@adi_peltz) June 9, 2017

A number of other prominent DUP members are also members of the Caleb Foundation and one survey found 40% of DUP activists believe in Young Earth creationism and want it taught in schools.

POOL New / Reuters David Cameron is less than 10,000 years old. The Giant's Causeway is not.

This group has considerable influence already in Northern Ireland - in 2012 they lobbied the National Trust to include creationist theories alongside scientific explanations at the Giant’s Causeway visitor centre. 2) Abortion A woman cannot have an abortion in Northern Ireland largely because of the DUP. The group’s leader, Arlene Foster, last year vowed to retain a ban on terminations except when a woman’s life is in danger, only conceding to “carefully consider” cases where a pregnancy arises as a result of rape.

Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters Arlene Foster.

She told the Guardian: “I would not want abortion to be as freely available here as it is in England and don’t support the extension of the 1967 act.”

There are some prominent LGBT @Conservatives MPs and supporters for whom relying on a deal with the DUP is going to be very uncomfortable — Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) June 9, 2017

3) They are ambiguous on climate change Their manifesto made no mention of the issue and they once appointed a climate change denier, Sammy Wilson, as Northern Ireland environment minister.

PA Archive/PA Images Sammy Wilson, right, and Evangelical preacher Pastor James McConnell.

Whilst holding that position he banned government ‘Act On CO2’ adverts from TV as he thought they were “propaganda”. 4) They’re not keen on the LGBTQ community

Hung Parliament, meaning Britain is now at risk of a Coalition of Chaos with the flailing Tories and the bigoted menace that is the DUP. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) June 9, 2017

Their opposition to to gay marriage is well documented but it gets worse.

Charles McQuillan via Getty Images The DUP were backers of the bakery involved in the notorious "gay cake" case.

In 2013 a DUP Assembly Member, Tom Buchanan, told children at a school that homosexuality is “an abomination”.

DUP combine worst evils of the stupid and the cruel. Sectarian homophobes who reject climate science and think Earth is 6,000 years old. — Shocko (@shockproofbeats) June 9, 2017

5) Links to terrorist sympathisers? Some have highlighted the party’s awkward past, after Foster launched a scathing attack on Jeremy Corbyn. She said: “There were many fine people who reached out to the IRA and asked them to desist. “He actually supported them, he wanted them to win!”

Oh the irony 3: Tories said Corbyn has ties to terrorists/extremists but will now govern with DUP which has...ties to terrorists/extremists. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 9, 2017

How ironic that the Tories are gonna go into power with actual Terrorist Sympathisers, pot, kettle, black #Conservatives #DUP #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/0JrHtYLBKv — Joey Fazza 🌹 (@J_J_Fazz) June 9, 2017

And here’s a bonus sixth! DUP founder, Ian Paisley, once said:

Line dancing is as sinful as any other type of dancing, with its sexual gestures and touching. It is an incitement to lust.

Disgusting.