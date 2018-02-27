Looks We Love: Statement Hair Slides

Hair slides that make an impact, as seen on Alexa Chung across London Fashion Week . Chung wore a pearl Simone Rocha set.

Why It Works

The simplicity of these hair clips gives a ’90s throwback feel without looking like a ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ living reference. It’s a hassle free trend that keeps your hair out of your face and negates the need for any other accessory.

It’s a trend that can be worn on any kind of hair, straight, wavey, curly and even crimped. Let the hair clip speak for itself.

Also Seen On

Designer Ashley Williams brought back her popular diamante “Girl” slides whilst musician Princess Nokia had a playful take on the hair clip.