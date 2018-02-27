Looks We Love: Statement Hair Slides

We Love...
Hair slides that make an impact, as seen on Alexa Chung across London Fashion Week. Chung wore a pearl Simone Rocha set.
Why It Works
The simplicity of these hair clips gives a ’90s throwback feel without looking like a ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ living reference. It’s a hassle free trend that keeps your hair out of your face and negates the need for any other accessory.
It’s a trend that can be worn on any kind of hair, straight, wavey, curly and even crimped. Let the hair clip speak for itself.
Also Seen On
Designer Ashley Williams brought back her popular diamante “Girl” slides whilst musician Princess Nokia had a playful take on the hair clip.
Gigi Hadid has also worn an ornate hair clip with a modern twist - tucked slightly behind her ear.
Follow Their Lead
Revamp your hair game with a crystal hair slide set, £8, from Debenhams.or for a pearl option try this Earl Wave Hair Clip, from Accessorize. If you prefer a geometric style take a look at this Round Geo style from & Other Stories, £11, and we love Oliver Bonas’ Paperclip hair grips, £9.50.