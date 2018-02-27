All Sections
    27/02/2018 17:04 GMT

    Looks We Love: Statement Hair Slides

    The 90s trend has had a revival.

    We Love...

    Hair slides that make an impact, as seen on Alexa Chung across London Fashion Week. Chung wore a pearl Simone Rocha set. 

    Tristan Fewings/BFC via Getty Images

    A post shared by Alexa (@alexachung) on

    Why It Works

    The simplicity of these hair clips gives a ’90s throwback feel without looking like a ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ living reference. It’s a hassle free trend that keeps your hair out of your face and negates the need for any other accessory. 

    It’s a trend that can be worn on any kind of hair, straight, wavey, curly and even crimped. Let the hair clip speak for itself.  

    Also Seen On 

    Designer Ashley Williams brought back her popular diamante “Girl” slides whilst musician Princess Nokia had a playful take on the hair clip. 

    Gigi Hadid has also worn an ornate hair clip with a modern twist - tucked slightly behind her ear.  

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

    Follow Their Lead 

    Revamp your hair game with a crystal hair slide set, £8, from Debenhams.or for a pearl option try this Earl Wave Hair Clip, from Accessorize. If you prefer a geometric style take a look at this Round Geo style from & Other Stories, £11, and we love Oliver Bonas’ Paperclip hair grips, £9.50.

