Conservative former Cabinet minister Lord Heseltine has penned a polite but stinging rebuke to Theresa May after he was sacked as a Government adviser for rebelling over Brexit - reminding the PM she was once pro-EU too.

The 83-year-old ex-deputy Prime Minister was last week among 13 Conservative peers who voted to give Parliament final approval on the deal the UK secures when quitting the bloc.

The amendment was stripped out of the ‘Brexit Bill’ when it returned to MPs and has not affected the legislation that paves the way for Article 50 to be triggered by the end of the month.

Lord Heseltine, who has long been avowedly pro-EU, has now written to the Prime Minister to make plain he “disagrees” with the sacking.

And in the killer final line, the peer reminds the PM that she too campaigned to Remain in the EU last year: “The simple fact is you have changed your mind ... I have not.”