Brexit Is Legally Reversible, Says Key Architect Of Article 50 Legislation

Brexit is legally reversible as Brits still have the right to change their minds, one of the key architects of Article 50 will say.

Lord John Kerr, the former chief British diplomat, is set to claim Theresa May’s Article 50 letter can be unilaterally withdrawn at any time and therefore “the die is not cast irretrievably”.

Speaking at an event organised by the pro-single market campaign Open Britain in London on Friday, the former UK ambassador will say: “We are not required to withdraw just because Mrs May sent her letter. We can change our minds at any stage during the process.”

He will add: “Mrs May’s letter was only a notification of the UK’s ‘intention’ to withdraw. Intentions can change. We still have all the rights of a member-state, including the right to change our minds.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani have all made statements signalling EU leaders would be open to the UK staying in.

Brexiteers insist that there would be no turning back once MPs voted for Article 50 legislation in Parliament and the Prime Minister triggered the start of the process by writing to the EU.