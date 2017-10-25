This Louis Theroux Twitter Bot Randomly Generates Documentaries And They All Sound Incredible

If you’re anything like us, you will be in the throes of a Louis Theroux obsession.
His awkward mannerisms, eternally poignant line of questioning, and willingness to have a vodka and orange halfway through a harrowing BBC documentary, put him in the realm of being a national treasure.
While the programmes have ranged from the serious (see his latest series ‘Dark States’) to the bizarre (when he met Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee), they all have one thing in common - they’re totally unexpected.
Now someone has set up a Twitter account to capitalise on this weirdness.
The social media bot, which was only established on 23 October but already has over 2,000 followers, randomly generates Louis Theroux documentary titles.
And they all sound incredible.
Although the bot is still way behind Theroux’s own Twitter account with 1.73 million followers, we’re confident that this is going to be a big hit.
The documentary maker has another one-off show this weekend called ‘Louis Theroux: Talking To Anorexia’ about eating disorders in the UK.