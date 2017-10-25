This Louis Theroux Twitter Bot Randomly Generates Documentaries And They All Sound Incredible

If you’re anything like us, you will be in the throes of a Louis Theroux obsession.

His awkward mannerisms, eternally poignant line of questioning, and willingness to have a vodka and orange halfway through a harrowing BBC documentary, put him in the realm of being a national treasure.

While the programmes have ranged from the serious (see his latest series ‘Dark States’) to the bizarre (when he met Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee), they all have one thing in common - they’re totally unexpected.

Now someone has set up a Twitter account to capitalise on this weirdness.