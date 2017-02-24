The ‘Love Actually’ cast are currently busy making many fans’ dreams come true, by filming a sequel that will air during next month’s Comic Relief Red Nose Day telethon. However, not all of the original cast members will be back and Emma Thompson has now explained why she won’t be appearing in the short. In the film, Emma’s husband was played by Alan Rickman, who sadly died last January, and the actress decide she did not want to do it without him.

Woring Title Films Emma and Alan in the film

She said (via PA): “It’s too soon. It’s absolutely right because it’s supposed to be for Comic Relief but there isn’t much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend really only just over a year ago. “We thought and thought but it just seemed wrong but to revisit the wonderful fun characters of Bill Nighy and Hugh Grant and Liam (Neeson) and all of that, that’s fantastic but obviously what would he have done?” Speaking on Wednesday’s ‘Loose Women’, Martine McCutcheon discussed Emma’s decision, saying: “As far as I know, lots of people are back in the cast. “It’s a kind of, ‘Where are they now?’ catching up with all of us, all these years later. “I know that Emma Thompson did say that she would prefer not to because it just wouldn’t be the same without Alan Rickman. “And I don’t think I would feel right doing it without Hugh [Grant].”

HGL via Getty Images Martine will be back