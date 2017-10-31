At least eight people have been killed and 15 people injured after a man drove a rental truck down a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York City in what police are treating as a suspected terror attack.

According to authorities, the driver went down the wrong way of a bike path on the west of the city, then rammed into another vehicle, reportedly a Stuyvesant High School bus.

The driver then exited the vehicle brandishing what police described as “imitation firearms”. Police then shot him.

At a press conference, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio described the incident as a “cowardly act of terror”.

New York Police Department said one person has been taken into custody.

Police responded to reports of gunfire near Stuyvesant High School at around 3 pm local time on Tuesday.