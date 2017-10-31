At least eight people have been killed and 15 people injured after a man drove a rental truck down a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York City in what police are treating as a suspected terror attack.
According to authorities, the driver went down the wrong way of a bike path on the west of the city, then rammed into another vehicle, reportedly a Stuyvesant High School bus.
The driver then exited the vehicle brandishing what police described as “imitation firearms”. Police then shot him.
At a press conference, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio described the incident as a “cowardly act of terror”.
New York Police Department said one person has been taken into custody.
Police responded to reports of gunfire near Stuyvesant High School at around 3 pm local time on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also announced he would visit the site.
John Williams, a 22-year-old Brooklyn College student, said he arrived on the scene near Stuyvesant High School just after the crash had taken place. He told HuffPost he heard at least five “very fast” gunshots.
“I heard people yelling, ‘He’s got a got! He’s got a gun!’” said Williams.
Williams said he saw a man being arrested and another man, who “looked like had been shot,” laying on the ground nearby. He described the crashed vehicle as a white pick-up truck with a Home Depot logo.
“The front was mashed in,” William said. “And there was smoke coming out of it.”
An eyewitness told ABC Channel 7 that he saw a white drive south down the bike path alongside the West Side Highway at full speed and hit several people.
The witness, a man identified by the name “Eugene”, said bodies were lying outside the high school, one of the city’s elite public schools.
He also reported hearing about nine or 10 shots, but was not sure where they came from.
The West Side Highway runs on the western edge of Manhattan, alongside the Hudson River.
