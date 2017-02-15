She’s one of only a handful of artists lucky enough to be able to say they’ve make history by recording a ‘James Bond’ theme song.

However, Lulu would probably rather you didn’t remind her of this accolade, admitting she thinks her effort is the “worst” song in the franchise’s history.

Back in 1974, Lulu recorded the title song for the ninth ‘Bond’ film ‘The Man With The Golden Gun’, which starred Roger Moore as 007.

Speaking to journalist Dylan Jones as part of Vauxhall Motors’ Great British Legends series, she admitted: “I think mine was probably the worst one ever - mine was not a great song.”