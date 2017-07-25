This Epic Lush Bath Bomb Video Will Even Make The Haters Swoon

Lush has introduced ‘Jelly Bombs’ to the world, and once you’ve seen what they can do to your tub even the bath bomb haters out there will be swooning.

Featuring an array of colours and arty designs, the summer range literally turns your bath water into jelly - and you need to see it to believe it.

Which is why the accompanying video - with its showcase of textures, shapes, and fizzing noises - will make you want to try one ASAP.

And there’s even a Harry Potter-inspired ‘Dark Arts’ black bomb within the cruelty-free, vegan range.