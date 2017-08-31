Lush fans, prepare to stockpile your favourite products because some of your go-to shower gels, body scrubs and moisturisers are about to become extinct.

Lush has announced it will be discontinuing a whopping 45 of its products by the end of the year to make way for new creations.

The company dropped the (bath) bombshell on Instagram, telling fans: “We know you’ve heard the rumours, and it’s true - in order to make way for exciting new inventions, we’ll be waving goodbye to some old products this year.”

The post also included a link to Lush’s website, where fans can find more info on the devastating news.

“Change is tough but necessary if we’re going to keep bringing you exciting new inventions and ensure the products you enjoy are the best they can be,” the website states.

“Thankfully, some very exciting new products are launching soon that are sure to tickle your fancy.”

All we can say Lush, is that the new kids on the block better be good.

In the meantime fellow mourners, here’s the full list of products you need to say your fondest farewells to:

Frozen

Lava Lamp

Blackberry

Tisty Tosty

Fizzbanger

Big Bang

Pop in the Bath

Pink Flamingo

Yuzu and Cocoa

Razzle Dazzle

Sea Monster Fun

Rub Rub Rub Solid

Sugar Scrub

Refresher Jelly

93 000 Miles Jelly

Comforter Shower Gel

Yuzu and Cocoa Shower Gel

African Paradise

Dr Dandy

The Plumps

Veerapan Moustache Wax

Twinkle Toes

Strawberry Feels Forever

From Dusk Til Dawn

Shades of Earl Grey

Yes Yes Yes

Dirty

Percup

Peace

Ayesha

Love Lettuce

Million Dollar Moisturiser

Ambosia (both sizes)

Five O’Clock Whistle (both sizes)

Sunkissed Lip Tint

It Started with a kiss Lip Tint

Strawberry Bombshell Lip Tint

Passion Fruit Lip Balm

Buttered Brazils Lip Balm

Popcorn Lip Scrub

Bling Toothy Tabs

Oral Pleasure Toothy Tabs

Atomic Toothy Powder

Layer Cake

Miranda

