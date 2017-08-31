Lush fans, prepare to stockpile your favourite products because some of your go-to shower gels, body scrubs and moisturisers are about to become extinct.
Lush has announced it will be discontinuing a whopping 45 of its products by the end of the year to make way for new creations.
The company dropped the (bath) bombshell on Instagram, telling fans: “We know you’ve heard the rumours, and it’s true - in order to make way for exciting new inventions, we’ll be waving goodbye to some old products this year.”
The post also included a link to Lush’s website, where fans can find more info on the devastating news.
“Change is tough but necessary if we’re going to keep bringing you exciting new inventions and ensure the products you enjoy are the best they can be,” the website states.
“Thankfully, some very exciting new products are launching soon that are sure to tickle your fancy.”
All we can say Lush, is that the new kids on the block better be good.
In the meantime fellow mourners, here’s the full list of products you need to say your fondest farewells to:
Frozen
Lava Lamp
Blackberry
Tisty Tosty
Fizzbanger
Big Bang
Pop in the Bath
Pink Flamingo
Yuzu and Cocoa
Razzle Dazzle
Sea Monster Fun
Rub Rub Rub Solid
Sugar Scrub
Refresher Jelly
93 000 Miles Jelly
Comforter Shower Gel
Yuzu and Cocoa Shower Gel
African Paradise
Dr Dandy
The Plumps
Veerapan Moustache Wax
Twinkle Toes
Strawberry Feels Forever
From Dusk Til Dawn
Shades of Earl Grey
Yes Yes Yes
Dirty
Percup
Peace
Ayesha
Love Lettuce
Million Dollar Moisturiser
Ambosia (both sizes)
Five O’Clock Whistle (both sizes)
Sunkissed Lip Tint
It Started with a kiss Lip Tint
Strawberry Bombshell Lip Tint
Passion Fruit Lip Balm
Buttered Brazils Lip Balm
Popcorn Lip Scrub
Bling Toothy Tabs
Oral Pleasure Toothy Tabs
Atomic Toothy Powder
Layer Cake
Miranda