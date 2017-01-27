Ever since the infamous “Gap Yah” video was released in 2010, taking a year out has been seen as an opportunity for privileged rich kids to party. But a luxury cruise company just took it to the next level, offering a £46,000 gap year trip that will see students travel to six continents in seven months on “some of the world’s most impressive cruise liners”. “If gap years are universities, then we’re launching Cambridge,” said Michael Wilson, managing director of Bolsover Cruise Club.

Bolsover Cruise Club A luxury cruise company is offering a £46,000 round the world gap year trip; Machu Picchu is pictured above

“Forget hostels, part-time jobs in bars and long bus journeys, our gap year holiday is the ultimate way a student can see the world in their year out.” At £46,600 for the trip, the experience costs almost £3,000 more than the average student spends during their three years at university. The unbearably lucky (or spoiled) student travellers will begin their five-star journey in Paris before heading north to take in the Arctic scenery of the Norwegian fjords, Iceland and Alaska.

Bolsover Cruise Club The travellers will get the chance to visit Iceland, Alaska and Norway

Before the little darlings get too chilly, they will be whipped to the tropics, stopping off in Hawaii to top up their tans on the exotic beaches of Honolulu. The group’s “unique journey to self-discovery” will continue as they sail over to New Zealand and Australia, taking in Perth and Sydney. It’s then on to a tour of Southeast Asia and a chance to visit Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore Bangkok and Cambodia.

Bolsover Cruise Club Southeast Asia is also on the never-ending agenda