Madeleine McCann’s parents have lost an appeal in their libel case against the police officer who accused them of being involved in their daughter’s disappearance.

Portugal’s Supreme Court ruled that Kate and Gerry McCann cannot sue detective Goncalo Amaral over a book he wrote about the case.

Madeleine disappeared from where her family were staying in Portugal’s Algarve region in May 2007, days before her fourth birthday.

The case provoked huge media interest and what happened to the girl remains unknown.