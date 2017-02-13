Madeline Stuart, Model With Down's Syndrome, Debuts Her Own Clothing Line At NYFW

Madeline Stuart launched her first ever clothing line at New York Fashion Week on Sunday 12 February.
The 20-year-old model, who has Down’s syndrome, is hoping to increase diversity in the fashion industry with her label ‘21 Reasons Why’.
The new clothing collection was designed to mirror the Australian model’s daily style.
As for the label’s name, it’s inspired by Stuart’s “pride in her 21st chromosome” and her passion to “find reasons to better ourselves, be more inclusive, healthier and why we should celebrate life.”
This isn’t the only NYFW catwalk show Stuart will be taking part in - she will also be starring on runways for PromGirl and Norish Kareem, and supporting charity events including The Nylon Project & AFI World Peace Initiative.
Stuart is also booked to walk the runway at Paris Fashion Week, Los Angeles Fashion Week and Denver Fashion Week.
Stuart says she hopes her modelling work will “help change society’s view of people with Down’s Syndrome” and lead to greater acceptance and she hopes to help quash unrealistic beauty standards in the fashion industry.