Malala Yousafzai - the Pakistani teenager who was shot in the head by the Taliban for campaigning for girls’ rights to education - has won a place to study at Oxford University.

People across Britain have celebrated the news, praising the 19-year-old human rights campaigner’s “strength, passion and determination” in earning a chance to do a degree at one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

“A few years ago, Malala was shot for fighting for women’s right to education,” campaigner Luke Waltham wrote on Twitter.

“Today she got accepted into Oxford University. So much respect.”

Yousafzai confirmed on social media this morning that she will be studying philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford from October.

“So excited to go to Oxford!” she wrote. “Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year.

“Best wishes for life ahead!”