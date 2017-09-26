A 28-year-old man has been charged with stabbing a Muslim surgeon outside a mosque in Hale on Sunday.
Ian Anthony Rook, of no fixed abode, was charged with a section 18 assault - wounding or causing grievous bodily harm - and possession of a lethal weapon following the attack.
He was remanded in custody after appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, the Press Association reported.
Dr Nasser Kurdy was walking to Altrincham Islamic Centre, where he is a lay imam, just before 6pm when he was set upon from behind.
The 58-year-old - who treated victims of the Manchester Arena bombing - was taken to hospital with a three centimetre stab wound to his neck following the incident.
He has since been discharged, having been treated at Wythenshawe Hospital, the hospital where he works as a consultant orthopaedic surgeon.
On Monday the father-of-three, who is from a Syrian Jordanian family, told reporters he was preparing to go back to work to treat his patients.
Kurdy yesterday told how “at no stage” did he feel “anything negative” towards his attacker and urged the wider community to “clean their hearts of any anger or aggression”.
He further implored the Grove Lane community to “build bridges”, saying that was how “we keep hatred out”.
Greater Manchester Police said a second man arrested following the attack had been released with no further action.