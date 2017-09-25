“I can safely say we have absolutely no hatred, or anger or any ill feelings to the perpetrators.”

He added that “at no stage” did he feel “anything negative” towards his attackers and urged the wider community to “clean their hearts of any anger or aggression”.

Kurdy urged the Grove Lane community to “build bridges” as that is how “we keep hatred out”.

Greater Manchester Police arrested two men, aged 32 and 54, within an hour of the attack, which the force is treating as a hate crime, but said was not terrorism related.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said: “This is a very nasty and unprovoked attack against a much-loved local man.”