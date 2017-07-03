Man 'Proposes' To Fiancée's Sister With Down's Syndrome To Ask For A 'Best Friend' For Life

Ashley Schaus and her sister Hannah are inseparable, so when Ashley started dating Will Seaton in 2010, she told him her sister was part of the package.

Little did she expect that Will would include Hannah in his wedding proposal last year.

When Will got down on one knee to ask for Ashley’s hand in marriage, he also “proposed” to Hannah, who has Down’s syndrome, to ask if she’d be his best friend for life.

Their story has recently warned hearts around the world after Ashley told Fox 5 about Will’s thoughtful gesture.