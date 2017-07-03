Man 'Proposes' To Fiancée's Sister With Down's Syndrome To Ask For A 'Best Friend' For Life

Ashley Schaus and her sister Hannah are inseparable, so when Ashley started dating Will Seaton in 2010, she told him her sister was part of the package.
Little did she expect that Will would include Hannah in his wedding proposal last year.
When Will got down on one knee to ask for Ashley’s hand in marriage, he also “proposed” to Hannah, who has Down’s syndrome, to ask if she’d be his best friend for life.
Their story has recently warned hearts around the world after Ashley told Fox 5 about Will’s thoughtful gesture.
Will asked Ashley to marry him in a field of flowers by their home in Indiana.
“Before you knew it, he was down on one knee, asking her [Hannah] to be his best friend forever,’ it was the sweetest moment in my whole life watching Hannah be so happy and feeling so special,” Ashley said.
“We may not know what the future will hold for Hannah, and I hope that someday she finds a sweet boy, but for now, I am so thankful she got to enjoy that moment that every girl dreams about.”
Ashley added that Hannah will be “more than just a bridesmaid” during their upcoming wedding ceremony in October.
Hannah will also share vows with Will as well as a dance to Harry Nilsson’s ‘Best Friend’.
“When Hannah was born and they told me I had a sister, I never would’ve thought that I would’ve shared my wedding day, my engagement, and my whole life with her, but now, under all the circumstances, I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Ashley said.
We hope the three of them have a very happy day.