The man arrested over an incident in which a woman was seemingly pushed into the path of an oncoming bus on Putney Bridge, claims he was in the US at the time of the attack.
Eric Bellquist was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after the force launched a major appeal to find the jogger involved.
The 41-year-old’s lawyers released a statement on Friday saying he has been “wrongly implicated” in the matter and was in America when the incident took place on May 5.
Duncan Lewis wrote: “This statement is issued in relation to our client Mr. Eric Bellquist, who was arrested yesterday in relation to an assault that took place between a male jogger and a female pedestrian on the 5th May 2017 on Putney Bridge, London.
“Our client has been wrongly implicated in this matter; he categorically denies being the individual concerned and has irrefutable proof that he was in the United States at the time of the incident.
“Consequently we expect a swift resolution to this wholly untrue allegation.”
After being taken to a south London police station for questioning, Bellquist has been released under investigation pending further inquiries, officers said.
His arrest came after police launched a major appeal to find the jogger, who the public dubbed the “Putney Pusher”.
CCTV video released on Tuesday showed a runner dressed in grey appearing to push a 33-year-old woman into the path of a double-decker bus, before carrying on with his jog.
The video shows how the bus was forced to swerve into the adjacent lane to avoid hitting the woman.
Police say she was put in “extreme danger” by the jogger’s actions, crediting the bus driver’s lightning-fast reactions with saving her from serious harm.
Despite falling head-first into the busy road, she was left with only minor injuries.
The bus stopped and some passengers got off and rushed to her aid.
According to police, the jogger came back the other way across the bridge around 15 minutes later but ignored the victim’s attempts to speak with him.
Police continue to appeal for any witnesses to the incident and ask that anyone with information call Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team on 020 8785 8874 or 101 or tweet @MetCC.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.