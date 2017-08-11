The man arrested over an incident in which a woman was seemingly pushed into the path of an oncoming bus on Putney Bridge, claims he was in the US at the time of the attack.

Eric Bellquist was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after the force launched a major appeal to find the jogger involved.

The 41-year-old’s lawyers released a statement on Friday saying he has been “wrongly implicated” in the matter and was in America when the incident took place on May 5.