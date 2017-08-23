Man Seriously Regrets Ghosting His Girlfriend Of Three Years, As She Becomes His New Boss

We’ve all dreamed about getting revenge on an ex who has broken our heart, especially those who decided they would just ghost us into oblivion rather than just tell us what the hell was up. But now fate has dealt one ghoster the most extraordinarily perfect hand after he discovered his ex-girlfriend was about to become his new manager at work. Get the popcorn ladies and gentlemen, this is gonna be good.

The anonymous individual, submitted his little “conundrum” to ‘Ask A Manager’ in the hope that someone (with more than the emotional capacity of a rock) could help him work out how to dig himself out of this massive hole. Discovered by Buzzfeed, the post begins by explaining exactly why this is truly the shittiest of situations for this dude, namely because he didn’t just ghost someone he had been on a casual couple of dates with. No no, this man had been in a three-year-relationship with Sylvia before deciding that while she was visiting her family at Christmas time, he would book a flight and move abroad. Without any warning. Seriously. Then, because obviously he is an excellent judge of appropriate responses to situations, he says that Sylvia “became obsessed” trying to track him down via his family and friends. It’s almost as if she was worried he’d been kidnapped in the middle of the night or something. “I simply wanted to avoid being untangled in a break-up drama,” he added.

PeopleImages via Getty Images

Although this little drama happened over ten years ago, and Sylvia was allegedly “forgotten history” (he has such a way with words) it seems that the universe had other ideas. Because the maths teacher, who works at an international school, found out last week that our girl Sylvia is about to become his new manager: “I have no idea what to do and how to deal with this mess.” Cue the smallest violin ever.