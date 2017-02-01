A man has been found guilty of strangling a duck to death in front of horrified onlookers.
Robert Muir, 49, was caught on CCTV luring the female bird over to him with food while on the banks of the River Thames in Richmond.
He was then seen grabbing the duck and breaking its neck, before picking up its lifeless body and wringing its neck a second time to ensure it was dead, police said.
He then threw the body in a bin and left the scene on May 25.
Muir denied killing the animal at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court but the Metropolitan Police said he was found guilty on Monday due to the overwhelming evidence against him.
Detective Constable Sarah Bailey from the Met’s Wildlife and Crime Unit said: “Muir lured over a female Mallard duck with food in full view of members of the public.
“Ducks in Richmond are well accustomed to human interaction.
“Muir has used this to cruelly entice and kill this wild duck.
“There was no element of sport or necessity, but it was a callous, random act of cruelty.
“I hope today’s verdict serves as a reminder that wild birds are protected and animal cruelty is unacceptable and we will always pursue those who inflict harm and break clear Wildlife and Countryside legislation.”
Muir will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, 10 February.