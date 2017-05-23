Money has poured in to a crowdfunder to raise money to support the families of those killed in the Manchester suicide bombing.
A JustGiving page, set up by newspaper the Manchester Evening News, had raised more than £200,000 at the time of writing.
Its description read: “At least 22 people have been killed and 59 injured after a terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena.
”Manchester Evening News readers have been asking how they can help, so we have started this fund to help support the families in the aftermath of the attack.”
More than 3,500 people have donated since the page was started this morning.
Some 22 people were killed and 59 injured in the attack on the Manchester Arena concert venue, where pop star Ariana Grande was performing on Monday night.
The male attacker, who died at the scene, set off an improvised explosive device.
There has been an outpouring of generosity from the general public in the wake of the attack.
Many Mancunians offered food and shelter for the night to those affected, while taxi drivers offered free rides and off-duty medics offered their help.
Other stories of heroism and humanity have also emerged, including a homeless man who comforted a dying woman and a rabbi delivering coffees and pasties to police.
Others also posted messages of defiance and strength, showing they refused to be cowed by terror.
The Queen praised the people of Manchester for reacting “with humanity and compassion”.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack.
The so-called Islamic State has claimed to be responsible for the attack.