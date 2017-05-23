The so-called Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, as it’s revealed an eight-year-old girl was among the 22 killed last night.
A translation of one message posted to an account on Twitter appeared to link the group with Monday evening’s attack.
In other developments, the BBC has reported the lone attacker is believed to be British or from the UK, and police have arrested one man and conduct multiple raids across Greater Manchester.
It has also been revealed that the youngest of those killed was just eight-years-old, while others dead include older children and adults.
Site Intelligence, which analyses Isis claims of responsibility confirmed the veracity of a message from the group.
A lone male attacker detonated an explosive in the foyer area of Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande, killing 22.
Children are among the dead, as is the attacker, and 59 people were injured in what police are treating as a terrorist incident.
What’s the latest on the Manchester bombing attack?
Greater Manchester Police said a controlled explosion has taken place at an address in Fallowfield as part of the investigation into the Manchester bomb attack.
The force said officers executed “multiple warrants” at addresses across in Whalley Range as well as Fallowfield.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the bombing in the south of the city.
US media have named the suspected attacker but UK authorities have yet to issue official confirmation.
The youngest of those killed is believed to be eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, who was at the concert with her mother and sister, who were both found later in hospitals.
Chris Upton, Headteacher at Tarleton Community Primary School, where the 8-year-old was a pupil told the Guardian:
“Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.”
Twelve children under the age of 16 were among the 59 casualties taken to hospital after the terror attack at Manchester Arena, David Ratcliffe, medical director of North West Ambulance Service has said.
An emergency number is available for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area: 0161 856 9400
What has been the reaction to the Manchester bombing attack?
The Queen expressed her “deepest sympathy” to all those affected by the Manchester bomb attack, adding that “the whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury”.
Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the “sickening cowardice” of the attacker.
And President Donald Trump tweeted to say the US “stands in solidarity” with the UK.
Trump earlier described the attacker as an “evil loser”.
All campaigning for the ongoing general election has been suspended - with the major parties all condemning Monday evening’s attack.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said this was “the most terrible and traumatic time” as “there can be nothing worse than losing a child in a situation like this”.
“This is an appalling act of violence against people and it must be totally unreservedly and completely condemned,” he said.
What is the UK terror threat level?
The current threat level for terrorism in the UK is “severe”. That means an attack is “highly likely”.
The Security Service website states:
“Members of the public should always remain alert to the danger of terrorism and report any suspicious activity to the police on 999 or the anti-terrorist hotline: 0800 789 321. If your information does not relate to an imminent threat, you can also contact MI5.”