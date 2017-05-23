“Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.”

Twelve children under the age of 16 were among the 59 casualties taken to hospital after the terror attack at Manchester Arena, David Ratcliffe, medical director of North West Ambulance Service has said.

An emergency number is available for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area: 0161 856 9400

What has been the reaction to the Manchester bombing attack?

The Queen expressed her “deepest sympathy” to all those affected by the Manchester bomb attack, adding that “the whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury”.

Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the “sickening cowardice” of the attacker.

And President Donald Trump tweeted to say the US “stands in solidarity” with the UK.