Donald Trump Says Manchester Bombing Carried Out By 'Evil Losers'

Donald Trump has said the people responsible for the suicide bombing in Manchester are “evil losers”.

The President of the United States said he stood in “absolute solidarity” with the people of the United Kingdom on a “horrible morning of death”.

At least 22 people have been killed and a further 59 injured after an attacker struck an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night. Police have confirmed a number of children are amongst the dead.

A lone male attacker, who died in the blast, was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated in the foyer area of the Arena at around 10:30pm.

Speaking in Bethlehem at a press conference this morning alongside Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, Trump said: “I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families, so many families, of the victims.

“We stand in absolutely solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom. So many young, beautiful, innocent people, living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers in life.”

I will call them from now on, losers. President Donald Trump

Trump said of those responsible for the bombing: “I won’t call them monsters. Because they would like that term. They would think that is a great name. I will call them from now on, losers. Because that is what they are. They are losers. And we will have more of them. But they are losers - just remember that.

“This is what I have spent these last few days talking about during my trip overseas. Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed. We cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people.

“And in today’s attack it was most innocent children. The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from society forever.

He added: “This wicked ideology must be obliterated and I mean completely obliterated. And the innocent life must be protected, all innocent lives. All civilized nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right of our citizens to live in safety and peace.”

My thoughts and prayers to the families of #Manchester. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 23, 2017