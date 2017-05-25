This is the heart-warming moment a crowd broke into song after observing a minute’s silence for the victims of the Manchester bombing.
The sing-a-long began when a lone woman in St Ann’s Square began to sing the Oasis hit Don’t Look Back In Anger.
Ripples of acknowledgement travelled through the crowd before many others joined in in great gusto.
The song was a hit for the Manchester-based band headed by Liam and Noel Gallagher in 1995. Liam has tweeted of his shock and devastation since the attacks.
Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, who started the singing told the Guardian: “Don’t Look Back In Anger – that’s what this is about. We can’t be looking backward to what happened, we have to look forwards to the future.
“We’re all going to join together, we’re all going to get on with it because that’s what Manchester does.”
Twenty-two people were killed, including seven children, and dozens seriously injured when Salman Abedi detonated his bomb, packed with nuts and bolts, as fans left an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.