Former Smith’s frontman Morrissey has been criticised for comments he made in the wake of the Manchester bombing. In a Facebook post which described the anger as “monumental”, the 58-year-old blasted Theresa May, Sadiq Khan, the Queen and Andy Burnham for their responses to the blast, which killed 22 people and injured scores more.

Whilst true the Queen/Politicians have more "protection" than ordinary Mancunians millionaire Morrissey is also protected... By living in LA — Giles Dilnot (@reporterboy) May 24, 2017

Jo Cox wasn't 'protected from the line of fire', was she, Morrissey? pic.twitter.com/AogDLVipSr — ❄JulietteAdAstra❄ (@JulietteAdAstra) May 23, 2017

Jo cox's husband will be glad to know politicians don't get hurt. Yet again Morrisey being an idiot #morrissey — adrian whitby (@93629362) May 24, 2017

Morrissey scoffed at May’s vow the bombing “will not break us”, stating the Prime Minister’s “own life is lived in a bullet-proof bubble”- perhaps forgetting that Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox was murdered by a far right-wing extremist in June last year. Thomas Mair, 52, was convicted of the mother-of-two’s murder in November and was jailed for life. Morrissey, who is the son of working-class Irish Catholic immigrants, also complained May would not change her immigration policy in light of the attacks, despite police stating bomber Salman Abedi was British-born and from Manchester. One Twitter user described the inference as “irony overload.”

PA Wire/PA Images Morrissey has slammed Theresa May, Sadiq Khan, Andy Burnham and the Queen for their response to the Manchester bombings

He also took aim at Khan for stating: “London is united with Manchester,” by slamming the Mayor of the capital for refusing to condemn Islamic State, who have claimed responsibility for the attack - though security services as yet have not confirmed it is linked to the terrorist organisation. Twitter user A’ish wrote: “I want to ask Morrissey - does Sadiq Khan, being a Muslim, somehow require him to condemn IS? Surely it should go without saying...”

I want to ask Morrissey - does Sadiq Khan, being a Muslim somehow require him to condemn IS? Surely it should go without saying... — A'ish (@Chordiegurl) May 24, 2017

Shocked and appalled by Morrissey's comments, a discredit to Manchester, disrespectful to Jo Cox and Sadiq Khan — M Higgins (@TheHiggsmeister) May 24, 2017

How could anyone possibly agree with Morrissey using last night's atrocity to push his Sadiq Khan complex? Absolutely no correlation — Alice (@diplodocutie) May 23, 2017

F*** Morrissey - can't believe I was ever a fan. Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London apparently doesn't condemn IS. WOW. What a f***ing imbecile — A'ish (@Chordiegurl) May 23, 2017

Khan said yesterday: “London stands in solidarity with the people of Manchester. Those who seek to harm and divide us through barbaric acts of terrorism will never succeed. We will never be cowed by terrorism.”

Son of Irish immigrants Morrissey blames immigration for Manchester bombing, despite bomber being born in England. Irony overload. — Daniel Blake's Vest (@WarmongerHodges) May 23, 2017

Vv upset with morrissey for blaming the manchester bombing on immigration. i love you but ignorance is ugly — jas🍓 (@jasmineiroberts) May 24, 2017

The Queen, who expressed her “deepest sympathy” to all those affected by the attack was also singled out, for hosting a garden party at Buckingham Palace to recognise the efforts of those who make positive impacts on their community. A minute’s silence was held during the celebration to remember the dead. Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was also treated to Morrissey’s wrath for saying the attack was the work of an extremist. The singer asked: “An extreme what? An extreme rabbit?

PA Wire/PA Images The Queen and Prince Philip both observed a minute's silence at the start of a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday

He continued: “In modern Britain everyone seems petrified to officially say what we all say in private.” Last year Morrissey hailed the UK’s decision to leave the EU “magnificent”. In 2010 the vegetarian and animal rights activist described the treatment of animals in China as “absolutely horrific”, telling the Guardian: “You can’t help but feel that the Chinese are a subspecies.”

PA Archive/PA Images Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist last year

Bomber Abedi, believed to have been born in Manchester and of Libyan descent, studied business at Salford University but dropped out before completing his degree. The 22-year-old is thought to have attended the Manchester Islamic Centre, also known as Didsbury Mosque, along with his parents and siblings. A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the bombing. Britain has raised the terror threat level from severe to critical for first time since 2007 in the aftermath of the Manchester attack, May has said.