Former Smith’s frontman Morrissey has been criticised for comments he made in the wake of the Manchester bombing.
In a Facebook post which described the anger as “monumental”, the 58-year-old blasted Theresa May, Sadiq Khan, the Queen and Andy Burnham for their responses to the blast, which killed 22 people and injured scores more.
Morrissey scoffed at May’s vow the bombing “will not break us”, stating the Prime Minister’s “own life is lived in a bullet-proof bubble”- perhaps forgetting that Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox was murdered by a far right-wing extremist in June last year. Thomas Mair, 52, was convicted of the mother-of-two’s murder in November and was jailed for life.
Morrissey, who is the son of working-class Irish Catholic immigrants, also complained May would not change her immigration policy in light of the attacks, despite police stating bomber Salman Abedi was British-born and from Manchester. One Twitter user described the inference as “irony overload.”
He also took aim at Khan for stating: “London is united with Manchester,” by slamming the Mayor of the capital for refusing to condemn Islamic State, who have claimed responsibility for the attack - though security services as yet have not confirmed it is linked to the terrorist organisation.
Twitter user A’ish wrote: “I want to ask Morrissey - does Sadiq Khan, being a Muslim, somehow require him to condemn IS? Surely it should go without saying...”
Khan said yesterday: “London stands in solidarity with the people of Manchester. Those who seek to harm and divide us through barbaric acts of terrorism will never succeed. We will never be cowed by terrorism.”
The Queen, who expressed her “deepest sympathy” to all those affected by the attack was also singled out, for hosting a garden party at Buckingham Palace to recognise the efforts of those who make positive impacts on their community. A minute’s silence was held during the celebration to remember the dead.
Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was also treated to Morrissey’s wrath for saying the attack was the work of an extremist. The singer asked: “An extreme what? An extreme rabbit?
He continued: “In modern Britain everyone seems petrified to officially say what we all say in private.”
Last year Morrissey hailed the UK’s decision to leave the EU “magnificent”. In 2010 the vegetarian and animal rights activist described the treatment of animals in China as “absolutely horrific”, telling the Guardian: “You can’t help but feel that the Chinese are a subspecies.”
Bomber Abedi, believed to have been born in Manchester and of Libyan descent, studied business at Salford University but dropped out before completing his degree.
The 22-year-old is thought to have attended the Manchester Islamic Centre, also known as Didsbury Mosque, along with his parents and siblings.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the bombing.
Britain has raised the terror threat level from severe to critical for first time since 2007 in the aftermath of the Manchester attack, May has said.