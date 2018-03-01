Tory Vice-Chair For Women Demands Debate On UK Abortion Laws

Tory vice-chair for women Maria Caulfield has called for a debate on UK abortion laws, claiming there is “significant” public support for the time limit to be lower than 24 weeks.

The Lewes MP said the UK has the some of the “most liberal” abortion laws in the world and the public want a fresh discussion on the issue.

Theresa May came under fire from Labour for promoting Caulfield, who has previously attempted to block the relaxation of abortion laws, in her January reshuffle.

In an interview with The House magazine, Caulfield said: “If you look at the polling, there’s significant support from women either not to change the law or to look at the timeframe for abortions.

“We’ve got one of the most liberal abortion laws in the world, and if you look at the abortion debate that’s happening in Ireland at the moment where they’re about to have a referendum later this year, they’re only looking at termination up to 12 weeks.

“We’re up to 24 weeks, in most parts of Europe it’s 15,16 weeks. With medical advances, we’ve got babies born now at 18, 19 weeks. I think it’s something like 50% of babies after 22 weeks are viable and yet abortion is still freely available up to 24 weeks.”

Asked if she thought the time limit should be lowered, she said: “I think we need to have that debate. I’m not someone who’s hard and fast in any of those kinds of views. But I think we do need to have a debate.

“The 24-week limit was introduced at a time when babies were really not viable at 24 weeks. Now babies who are born premature grow up to live long, healthy lives like the rest of us.”

When asked what the time limit should be, she said: “I think we probably need to be doing some inquiries into what medically is feasible. As legislators we want to be producing evidenced-based laws.