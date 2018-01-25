Boris Johnson’s claims of a “Brexit dividend” have been ridiculed by economists as the Governor of the Bank of England let slip that voting to quit the EU has already cost the UK £200m a week in lost growth.

The Foreign Secretary’s infamous claim that Brexit would return £350m a week from Brussels faced yet more humiliation after Mark Carney told a private gathering in Davos that the country had forefeited £10bn in GDP since the 2016 referendum.

Asked to measure in “Brexit buses” the economic impact of the vote, Carney told businessmen in the Swiss resort that the hit to growth was between two-thirds and three-quarters of the sum emblazoned on the Vote Leave battlebus, the Times reported.

The Bank has been careful not to publicly quantify the effect of the referendum, but Carney’s words echoed those in a new report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), whose chief declared bluntly yesterday “the Brexit dividend does not exist”.

Labour MP Wes Streeting, leading supporter of the Open Britain campaign, said: “These comments by the Governor of the Bank of England reveal the truth: there is no Brexit dividend, only a Brexit deficit. The lies of Brexit charlatans like Boris Johnson are being exposed by the day.”