A Sky News Australia host has been fired after he called a high school student “gay” for supporting women’s rights.

Mark Latham, former leader of the Australian Labor Party, was sacked after an on-air discussion about an International Women’s Day video created by pupils at Sydney Boys High School.

In the video, male pupils read statements from women and girls about why feminism is important to them.

But in a chat with ‘Outsiders’ co-host Ross Cameron, Latham attacked the boys, saying they had made themselves “undateable because “left [leaning] women think they are hopeless, misogynists, toxic culture”.