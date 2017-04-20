Matt Damon’s decade-long “feud” with Jimmy Kimmel has taken a topical turn, with the Oscar-winning actor being “bumped” once more, this time from an apparent United Airlines ad.

A week ago, footage of a passenger being dragged from a United Airlines plane went around the world, and now Matt has expressed his sympathy, saying he’s been “bumped” continuously for years from Jimmy’s chat-show line-up.

In the new clip, Matt appears in a voice-over as a celebrity spokesman in a fake ad for United Airlines, when he diverts from the script, to side with the bumpees of the world.

“I can’t do this anymore,” he says. “Because I know what it’s like to get bumped. Trust me — I’ve been getting bumped from Jimmy’s show for the last eight years, and it takes a toll.

“We’re people, dammit, and we deserve to be treated with dignity — not told night after night, ‘There’s somebody more important, so take a hike.’”

Cue Jimmy Kimmel in the guise of a United attendant, sent to remove Matt Damon completely.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel's "feud" has been running for a decade now, and shows no sign of letting up

“We need the seat. We need your co-operation, sir, we need the seat,” Kimmel tells him.

Matt replies: “What do you mean you need the seat? I’m doing a voiceover for your company. What do you mean ‘sir’? I’m Matt Damon!” before the sound of him being dragged away.

This is but the latest in the tireless fake-feud between the two stars. Jimmy used his hosting gig at this year’s Oscars to his advantage, mocking Matt from the stage, and even conducting the orchestra to play loudly whenever Matt tried to speak as he presented an award.

